A Lesson from Cambridge University: “All white people are racist.”

A black student at Cambridge University has just said that “all white people are racist”. (This was in response to the riots in Dalston, east London.) His name is Jason Osamede Okundaye. He’s also the President of the Black and Minority Ethnic society at the University.

Okundaye wrote:

“All white people are racist. White middle class, white working class, white men, white women, white gays, white children they can ALL geddit.”

The other fantastically ironic thing is that he also claimed that “middle-class white people” have “colonised” Dalston. In full:

“Watching these middle-class white people despair over black people protesting in their colonised Dalton is absolutely delicious.”

Of course if white people claimed that Dalston was formerly colonised by black people, then they’d be classed as racist by Diane Abbott and many other anti-racists. Though since blacks can’t be racist (they don’t “have the power”), then Okundaye’s statement can’t be racist either. Nothing a black person says or does can be racist. That’s according to the standards of the various and many anti-racist theorists and academics who exist today; some of whom will teach at Okundaye’s Cambridge University.

Predictably, once the news spread beyond the Students’ Union and the University itself, a spokesperson from the University said: “The College is looking into this matter and will respond appropriately.”

However, if blacks can be racist, then what can Cambridge University do about this? Jason Osamede Okundaye has done nothing wrong. That is, according to many theorists and academics at Cambridge University, he’s done nothing wrong. He’s black and therefore he can’t be a racist. He’s only a victim. Not a suspect or even a free agent. He’s a black man. A man infantilised by anti-racist theory and activists.

**************************************

According to Trinity College [Cambridge] Students’ Union website

“BME, Black and Minority Ethnic, is a term used in the UK to describe people of non-white descent.”

Thus the Black and Minority Ethnic society seems to think that all people who aren’t white have something in common. That’s from middle-class African blacks (likeJason Osamede Okundaye?) to deprived Indians who’ve been given a scholarship. Thus this institution is racist for the simple reason that it places an absolute emphasis on race and colour. What better definition of racism can there be? After all, racism can be both positive and negative. Presumably, the BME sees itself as practicing and promoting positive racism; though it won’t use the word “racism” about itself.

Indeed at Cambridge University there are academic courses which teach that “all white people are racist”. They won’t, of course, use the same inflammatory “discourse” which Jason Osamede Okundaye uses. Nonetheless, he’s the logical and political conclusion of such theoretical and academic anti-white racism.

So I wonder if Jason Osamede Okundaye will win one of the award categories Cambridge University Students’ Union (CUSU) has announced as part of its “anti-racism campaign” . After all, what better way is there of being anti-racist than being racist against all whites?

*************************

Jason Osamede Okundaye is digging his own grave anyway; even if he is a student at Cambridge University. If “all white people are racist”, then that must be some kind of racial fact. A fact about white DNA, perhaps. And if that’s the case, there’s nothing white people can do about it. Therefore condemning white racism is pointless. It’s racial. It’s genetic. It’s a given. So why the political and moral outrage? Changing white racism would be like changing the colour of one’s skin or how many fingers one has.

It’s also ironic that this black racist is a member of a Cambridge University “equality group”. Although only black and brown people can be members, many white middle-class Trotskyists, communists and progressives will support it to the hilt. And these are the very people aiming Jason Osamede Okundaye is aiming his racist words at.

This is a variation on the more polite and theoretical anti-white racism of people like Diane Abbott; who, rather predictably, has also stuck her own nose into the Dalston riots. From her previous statements, she believes more or less the same things as Jason Osamede Okundaye. For example, in 2012 she wrote:

“White people love playing ‘divide and rule’ We should not play their game.”

Jason Osamede Okundaye is the logical/political conclusion of academic “anti-racism”. So reap the harvest!