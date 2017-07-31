New Zealand’s Skeletons in the Cupboard – The Ancient History of Blondes and Redheads

http://www.renegadetribune.com/new-zealands-skeletons-cupboard-ancient-history-blondes-redheads/

 

The Redheads – This episode digs deeply into the now denied history of the Ngati Hotu and the Waitaha. Who are these people, where did they come from and where are they now?

Under the Carpet – Hidden under layers of volcanic ash, lava, sand and embargoes lie secrets that are being kept from the people of New Zealand. Gabi delves deep to find the truth about the earliest inhabitants of Polynesia. Watch this film to the end, you will be surprised by our conclusions.

