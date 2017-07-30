THE REAL HOLOCAUST

|The PHONY “six-million” holoco$t further serves as a distraction from and a cover for the REAL crimes against humanity committed under Jewish communism. Nearly everyone has heard of “Auschwitz,” but how many have heard of the atrocities committed against Gentiles at Kolyma, the most notorious Gulag slave labor camp, run and operated by Jews in extreme northeastern Siberia? Or the systematic genocide of the people of the Ukraine perpetrated by Jewish communism? The Holodomor [Ukrainian Famine/Genocide of the 1932-33] perpetrated by the Jew controlled USSR.
“Hitler will have no war, but he will be forced into it, not this year but later…”
“We possess several hundred atomic warheads and rockets and can launch them at targets in all directions, perhaps even at Rome. Most European capitals are targets for our air force. Let me quote General Moshe Dayan: ‘Israel must be like a mad dog, too dangerous to bother.’ I consider it all hopeless at this point. We shall have to try to prevent things from coming to that, if at all possible. Our armed forces, however, are not the thirtieth strongest in the world, but rather the second or third. We have the capability to take the world down with us. And I can assure you that that will happen before Israel goes under.”
“We may never actually have to use this atomic weapon in military operations as the mere threat of its use will persuade any opponent to surrender to us.”
“Jews Declared War on Germany. Even before the war started, the Jewish leaders on a world-wide basis had years before, declared that world Jewry was at war with Germany, and that they would utilize their immense financial, moral and political powers to destroy Hitler and Nazi Germany. Principal among these was Chaim Weizmann, the Zionist leader, who so declared on September 5, 1939. He was enthusiastically supported by world-wide Jewry in this declaration.”
“He openly said he wanted back the parts of Germany given to Poland, Czechoslovakia, etc. The only places he ever “attacked” were once parts of GERMANY, such as Prussia and Austria, stolen by Versailles, just as if we lost Florida and Texas, you would certainly “attack” these states until they were again American.”
“Perhaps even more shocking, I discovered, long after the war, just how arrogant the Jews had been in claiming that Hitler “started” World War II – when even before we got into it, they published a book called “Germany Must Perish”, which actually preached the EXTERMINATION of the German people [long before any possible gas chambers were even to be alleged].
Click here for a PDF copy of “Germany Must Perish”
And more startling still, the Jews laid out the division of Germany on a map in 1940, and the line the Jews drew on their map way back in 1940 is pretty much the same line which now divides Germany!”
[The above was written before the reunification of Germany]
“When I got back from fighting World War II, I truly believed all the propaganda that I had helped the “good guys” fight the world’s last war, the war to see that there was no more tyranny and “aggression.” I remembered that the world declared War, in effect, on Germany, for marching into Prussia and Silesia, ex-German states which had become Poland. And it was, I was told, to get these people out from under the tyrants that I risked my life, and saw thousands die. But then I watched our “leaders” GIVING all these countries I was supposed to be fighting to “free” – to Soviet Russia. I thought I had “saved” Czechoslovakia, Poland, Hungary, Rumania, Yugoslavia, etc. – Then I couldn’t help noticing that we had NOT stopped tyranny in these countries, – instead, it seemed to me, by fighting in WWII, I had helped turn most of the world over to the SOVIET UNION and COMMUNISM. All the Countries I went to save – who had them after WWII – and who has them NOW?
I began to notice, for the first time, that there was something most peculiar about this fight for “freedom” they got me and millions like me into. When ever any Country was in the hands of ANTI-Communists, we were told they were “tyrants and oppressors” and we had to fight to get them out at all costs – as we did, Germany, Italy and Japan. But when a Country was in the hands of Communists -we HELPED them, and I heard nothing about “tyranny.” In fact, reviewing my career in World War II – I came to the conclusion that I am a Soviet War Veteran. I fought to turn over the major portion of the earth’s surface to the Soviets. This, in turn, led me to become politically aware, for the first time. I began to notice what might be BEHIND the things I read in the papers and saw at the movies, etc.”
–George Lincoln Rockwell