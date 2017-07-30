ISRAELI TROOPS RAID MEDIA OFFICES IN RAMALLAH

Israeli forces raided the offices of a broadcasting station in Ramallah overnight on Friday.

“IDF forces raided the offices of a broadcasting station in Ramallah which is suspected of manufacturing and distributing material which incites terrorism,” the army said, adding that media equipment and other documents were seized.

According to the Palestinian Authority’s Wafa news outlet the troops raided the offices of Palmedia, which is a member of the Palestinian telecommunications group that provides broadcast services to several media outlets such as Russia Today, Al-Mayadeen, Al-Manar and al-Quds News.

According to Palestinian Ma’an News, nothing was confiscated from the offices of Russia Today.

“Residents clashed with the Israeli forces, showering them with stones as army vehicles drove through Ramallah streets,” Wafa reported.

The army said the raid was part of “ongoing efforts against incitement” in the West Bank. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for Al Jazeera to be banned in Israel, citing incitement.

According to the army some 1,000 Palestinians participated in disturbances throughout the week as tensions remain high in Jerusalem and the West Bank following the terrorist attack that killed two Border Police officers and led authorities to install metal detectors at the entrances to the Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem’s Old City.

On Friday, one Palestinian was killed and dozens more were wounded in clashes with IDF troops in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. According to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry, Abed al-Rahman Abu al-Maysa, 16, was killed east of El-Bureij camp in the Gaza Strip during clashes with Israeli troops on the fence.

Dozens of Palestinians took part in violent riots in several locations along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel over the course of Friday where they burned tires and threw stones at the fence and at IDF troops, the army said.

Troops were deployed to the areas where the riots were taking place and “are working to prevent damage to the perimeter fence,” read the statement adding that troops fired at a number of key instigators.

According to Ma’an News, four rioters were wounded by live ammunition east of the Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip and another was wounded east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The IDF said it was investigating reports of Abu al-Maysa’s death.

Meanwhile in the West Bank, hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated in various locations, including Hebron, Rachel’s Tomb in Bethlehem, Nablus, Tulkarm and Kalandiya. The Red Crescent reported some 25 Palestinians were treated by their staff for injuries sustained in clashes with troops.

According to Palestinian media, several rioters were wounded by rubber bullets fired by soldiers near Rachel’s Tomb.

During the demonstrations, “Molotov cocktails and stones were thrown, two improvised explosive devices were placed, and tires were torched,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Four rioters were arrested and a soldier was lightly wounded by a thrown stone.

Also on Friday, soldiers thwarted a stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion junction when a Palestinian ran up to a group of troops with a knife. The attacker, identified as Abdullah Ali Mahmoud Taqatqa, 24, was shot and killed.