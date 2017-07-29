‘The White House is a snake pit’: GOP operatives lash out at Trump’s chaotic inner circle

Following a tumultuous week in which newly appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci attacked President Donald Trump’s inner circle — which led to White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus being ousted — GOP operatives are fearful that the chaos will never end.

One longtime GOP operative surveying the past week’s damage put it succinctly: “The White House is a snake pit.”

According to The Hill, Mac Stipanovich, a veteran GOP operative in Florida with ties to the Bush family, noted Jeb Bush’s comment during last year’s presidential primary that Trump would be “the chaos president.”

“I think that is absolutely the case. It’s not even a matter of interpretation,” Stipanovich told The Hill. “We don’t have any effective government, we don’t have any effective leadership and the White House is a snake-pit.”

Addressing the Scaramucci’s obscene tirade about Priebus and White House Strategist Steve Bannon, another GOP insider questioned the hire of the Wall Street insider with no communications background.

“How many glasses of wine did The Mooch have at dinner?” one GOP strategist close to the White House texted after the interview with The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza became public. “This does not come across as rational thinking.”

“How this level of dysfunction helps the White House move its agenda, I have no idea,” added GOP strategist Mack Mackowiak. “This is a circus right now.”

According to Stipanovich, after almost seven months in office, Trump and his his administration have hit a new low when it comes to dysfunction.

“If he’s had a worse week, I can’t think of it,” explained Stipanovich.