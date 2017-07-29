Rape Jihad: 43% of All Rapes in Sweden Are on Native Children

At the start of this month, we reported that 92% of all ‘severe rapes’ in Sweden are carried out by people with a migratory/asylum background.

(Defend Europa)

Shortly after this, we reported that Sweden is now number two on the global list of rape countries.

Unfortunately, we now have some new figures to share. It was reported this week that almost half of all rapes in Sweden (43% to be exact) are carried out on children.

The data, which looks at Swedish rape figures for the first half of 2017, concludes that 3430 violent rapes were carried out during this period. 1470 (43%) of these rapes were carried out on children (ages 0-17) and 1960 (57%) of these rapes were carried out on adults (ages 18+).

In relation to the child rapes:

88% were carried out on girls.

12% were carried out on boys.

In relation to the adult rapes:

95% were carried on out women.

5% were carried out on men.

–

What is perhaps even more worrying than the above figures is that it is younger children in particular that are being targeted. The graph below (which comes from BRA’s report), shows that 55% of child rapes were carried out on 0-14 year-old girls, 10% of child rapes were carried out on 0-14 year-old boys, 33% of child rapes were carried out on 15-17 year-old girls and 2% of child rapes were carried out on 15-17 year-old boys.

None of the above figures (including the first two statistics that we provided on earlier dates) come from flimsy surveys that were put together by the “far right” in order to blame everything on migrants. This is official data from Sweden’s Crime Prevention Council (BRA) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Considering that the top ten ethnic origins of Sweden’s rapists are: Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Eritrea, Syria, Gambia, Iran, Palestine, Chile and Kosovo; isn’t it time that we started talking openly about the devastating effects of mass open door immigration from the third world?