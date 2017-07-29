‘Our Kids Are Upstairs, Please Take Care of Them’: NYC Couple Leap to Their Deaths Over Health Care Costs

http://www.alternet.org/news-amp-politics/our-kids-are-upstairs-please-take-care-them-nyc-couple-leap-their-deaths-over?akid=15923.275016.Y5dO2H&rd=1&src=newsletter1080295&t=17

Leaving a note asking that their children be taken care off, a New York City couple jumped to their death early Friday after pointing out they could no longer afford their health care costs.

According to the New York Post, the bodies of the unidentified couple — both in their 50’s — were discovered between Park and Madison avenues.

Police state that the woman had a note in her pocket reading, “Our kids are upstairs, please take care of them.”

In the man’s pocket was another note stating, “We both have medical issues, we just can’t afford the health care.”

Their deaths came within hours of the U.S. Senate holding off on the repeal of Obamacare — a huge set-back for President Donald Trump and Republicans.