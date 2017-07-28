http://www.cbsnews.com/news/charlie-gard-baby-at-center-of-international-dispute-dies-in-hospice/

Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old baby at the center of an international dispute over treatment of a rare medical condition, has died in hospice care.

His family announced his death Friday, according to the BBC.

A judge in the U.K. ordered Gard moved to hospice care from a hospital on Thursday, where he was taken off life support. The judge said the move would “inevitably result in Charlie’s death within a short period of time thereafter.”

Gard suffered from a rare genetic condition called mitochondrial depletion syndrome and was unable to breath on his own. His parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, lost a series of court battles over his treatment. The parents wanted to take Charlie to the U.S. for an experimental treatment, which officials at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital opposed.

British courts and the European Court of Human Rights sided with the hospital, which wanted to take Charlie off life support and allow him to die naturally.

The parents gave up their legal fight earlier this week and wanted to bring Charlie home to die. Judge Nicholas Francis deemed that impractical and ordered him moved to hospice care.