Austria Jails Man Who Posted Photo of Nazi-Salute Cat

A Salzburg court has found a 38-year-old Austrian man guilty of posting a selection of “Nazi-inspired” photos onto social media.

(Russia Today)

One of the images featured a cat raising its right paw in the style of the fascists and National Socialists.

The grand jury sentenced the man to 18 months, 15 months of which are suspended, for “violating the Nazi Prohibition Act by repeatedly” posting on the internet around 20 photos and related “neo-Nazi slogans”.

The Nachrichten.at daily described the images as“extreme right-wing propaganda,” and said they were spiced up by “cynical and dehumanizing slogans.”

“It is not so much about a single photo, but rather an impression of the overall context,” Markus Neher, the Attorney General, noted, APA news agency reported.

The defendant, whose name has not been revealed, pleaded guilty and apologized in court, Nachrichten.at reported.

A house search carried out by police also found items of clothing with NS symbols belonging to the man, including the numbers “88” (aka “HH”, an abbreviation for “Heil Hitler”).

Last month the Austrian government green-lighted a bill to strip the house in which Adolf Hitler was born from its present owner to prevent it from becoming a NS pilgrimage site. The country’s interior minister, Wolfgang Sobotka, said the building, located in the small town of Braunau on the Inn in western Austria, should be demolished completely.