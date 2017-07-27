Robert David Steele Tells Rense He’s Using McKinney to Deliver the Black Vote to Trump

http://www.renegadetribune.com/robert-david-steele-tells-rense-hes-using-mckinney-deliver-black-vote-trump/

 

Renegade Editor’s Note: this is from an understandably upset black man who doesn’t like his people being exploited as a voting block. I sure wish White people would be more resentful of being used by fake “truth tellers” to support puppet politicians.

What is Cynthia McKinney doing with Robert David Steele in this #UNRIG thing? Steele says he’s looking to use Cynthia to “bring American black to the center” and get them to vote for Donald Trump. He also says he’s trying to hook up Cynthia with David Duke so she can go on his show and get the party started.

