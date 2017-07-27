Bolivia’s Evo Morales Declares ‘Total Independence’ from World Bank & IMF

http://21stcenturywire.com/2017/07/24/bolivias-evo-morales-declares-total-independence-from-world-bank-imf/

Since Bolivian leader Evo Morales came to power in 2006, the country’s overall standard of living has risen. Increases in spending on health, education, and lifting residents out of poverty programs has increased by more than 45%. Much of Bolivia’s success has been credited to its decoupling from the global neoliberal, predatory financial system.



Following his recent speech at the Mercosur Summit in the city of Mendoza, Morales live-tweeted:

“In view of the global financial crisis of capitalism, we are in a moment of integration for the liberation of the people.”

During the regional forum with many other international leaders present, Morales also spoke of “First the Great Homeland,” and warned that, “Our Mercosur cannot repeat the bitter history of the Organization of American States (OAS): for political or ideological reasons expel or exclude some nations.”

Morales is not shy about articulating the nature of the geopolitical threat. He added, “Interventions in Libya, Iraq and other countries are conducted to appropriate natural resources. The main purpose in Venezuela is oil.”

Currently, Venezuela is being targeted by the US and its intelligence agencies for regime change.

Will the US also make a move against Bolivia too?



