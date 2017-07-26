Trump ‘didn’t hestitate’ to ban trans service members to secure border wall funds: Politico

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he was opposed to transgender people serving in the military in any capacity — and now a new report from Politico claims that Trump did so just to secure funding for his border wall.

Specifically, Politico writes that “an internal House Republican fight over transgender troops” threatened to blow up a deal in the House of Representatives that would have provided funds for Trump’s proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

When anti-trans Republicans told Trump that they would hold up funding for the wall unless he barred transgender people from serving in the military, Politico writes that Trump “didn’t hesitate” to announce his opposition to transgender service members.