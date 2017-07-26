The Lost White Tribes of Peru

http://www.renegadetribune.com/lost-white-tribes-peru/

In the late 1990s, archaeologist Johann Reinhard (explorer-in-residence at the National Geographic Society) discovered a series of mummified remains atop Peru’s Andes Mountains. Among them was a young Inca woman who was sacrificed to the ancient gods. Many of Reinhard’s subsequent discoveries also included young children. These Inca were apparently given as offerings to the deities as well. Many of his human relics featured blond, reddish hair and baffling facial features, which hinted at alternative Amerindian origins. This could could only mean the physical presence of advanced Aryans at an early time in South American prehistory. No doubt a prehistory influenced by Ancient Aryans.

The reoccurrence of Europoid or proto-Aryan traits in the remains of American aborigines continues to disrupt the foundation of conventional wisdom. This has generated distinct rumblings throughout the archaeological community. These finds have also generated a renewed interest in native and European origins. During mid-January 2015, an even greater opportunity has arisen that promises to help archaeologists finally put to rest some of these questions.

The Cotahuasi Valley of Peru is dotted with pre-Columbian tombs containing an upward of forty mummies each. This immense discovery was dated to between 800 and 1000, during which the Viking Age had just been launched back in Europe and the Anasazi civilization was nearing a climax. Together, these ancient burials are part of a vast,1,200-year-old ceremonial center, which has been linked to a pre-Inca civilization known as the Wari. Collectively, archaeologists have unearthed close to 117 mummies, but thousands wait to be properly retrieved and cataloged. The mummified remains include not only adults but children, infants, and even fetuses. The fetuses were placed in jars and buried together with the adults. Archaeologists have also discovered that a series of villages were founded surrounding the tombs.

Curled up, with their arms wrapped around the knees with ropes and then encased in strips of clothing, the mummies amounted to a familiar and not unusual find. Only their unique form of preservation and vast numbers remanded it as a top find of this decade. The tombs are set about short hill-tops, which the self-governing villages have then surrounded. Justin Jennings, curator of the Royal Ontario Museum, wrote regarding this find and the positioning with in the hilltops: “The dead, likely numbering thousands, towered over the living.”

Jennings noted that unlike our own modern society, in which death brings finality and a resting of purpose, in the Andes death was the beginning of a much more involved process. The mummies signified equality and purpose, as part of a folkish community. Unlike other finds, these persons were not sacrificed or part of any act of violence. Jennings maintains this view: “It’s a period of great change and one of the ways which humans around the world deal with that is through violence. What we are suggesting is that [this find] Tenahaha was placed in part to deal with those changes, to find a way outside violence, to deal with periods of radical cultural change.”