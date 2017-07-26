Money: The Fiat Dollar and a Cashless Society

http://www.renegadetribune.com/money-fiat-dollar-cashless-society/

Peter Koenig discusses the history of the fiat US dollar and its rise to the world’s first known reserve currency. He examines recent moves the US has made to impose a digital cashless society in India and speculates about the ramifications of such a move in Africa. Peter views the recent decline of the dollar’s use in settlement for fossil fuel as a positive shift of power from the global oligarchs to China and Russia.

Unfortunately Peter fails to talk about the dialectic the money changers likely already have set up to bring in a one world government and monetary system. Rothschild-controlled banks influence both the East and the West through the Bank of International Settlements, and though Peter mentions this he does not focus on the high probability that the eastward transfer of financial power is just part of the planned control grid. Peter also does not mention the role of decentralized currencies like Bitcoin in potentially dismantling the world usury system once and for all.

In any case, if we are able to read between the lines, this is a good primer on the history of the US fiat dollar and the plan to shift the world to a one world cashless financial system. Peter does offer one possible solution: creating public banks such as the successful state-owned Bank of North Dakota and a shift back to local currencies.

Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a former World Bank staff and worked extensively around the world in the fields of environment and water resources. He writes regularly for Global Research, ICH, RT, Sputnik, PressTV, CounterPunch, TeleSur, The Vineyard of The Saker Blog, and other internet sites.

Source: http://truepublica.org.uk/contributors/peter-koenig/

Are We Becoming Western Money Slaves? – Peter Koenig