The War on Whites is Real

The Thoughts and Writings of Brandon Martinez

By Brandon Martinez

The Kalergiites have put their white genocide agenda into overdrive. Across Europe, non-whites are pushing whites out of their own neighbourhoods. The immigrant hordes take over whole areas and then scribble graffiti everywhere declaring these areas “Antifa Zones” where whites are either not allowed to live or if they do live there are intimidated into silence. Any vocal opposition to their dispossession will be met with immigrant and leftist violence. This is all being executed as some kind of Jewish revenge fantasy against the “evil Gentiles” who supposedly oppressed their ancestors. Leading the way are the Kalergiite Jews and their Freemasonic lackeys in the EU who have imposed this mass immigration replacement scheme on EU member states.

Anti-white leftist European politicians are openly declaring that whites will be a minority very soon and how that’s a “good thing.” This is incredibly sick. Non-white immigrants are being sold a…