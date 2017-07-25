I literally pulled out this song/poem out of my minds while I was driving home from a job interview. It is all about the glory of nihilty, the glory to be had when this world is erased from time and erased from history. The only war that I can ever justify or support is a war that cleansed all humans, animals, objects, creeds, beliefs, etc from existence and it is that war that my horsemen and those in my inner circle push and fight for!

Justified War

Satisfaction is the seed for faggots

Beginning of their evils with no end

There was no center or emptiness in between

Imperfection is always hiding in the midst

Living for a new killing, killing is a spark

There is no darkness or light

The empty state leading to an empty world

Hate is the order of this world

Harmony of the earth is always and never

No harmony of the earth, shall be forever and always

Everlasting peace is merely delusions and deceit

War is peace, fight is glorious

Humans were made to be burned

Words are nothing but emptiness

What are all of the Christian gods without the infinity of zero

Nihility was created to destroy

Nihility was made to be eternal

Nihility will fade but to return again

Nihility shall be nothing but change