Feds arrest former IT staffer for Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Feminist Kike) as he tried to flee the country

A former part-time IT staffer under Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., Imran Awan, was arrested by federal officials on Monday evening as he was attempting to flee the country amid a bank fraud scandal, according to a report.

Awan, 37, was picked up at Dulles International Airport by members of the FBI, U.S. Capitol Police, and Customs and Border Protection for allegedly “double charging” for House IT equipment and possibly exposing private House information online. The former House IT staffer and his relatives had been employed be the House for decades.

Awan pleaded not guilty to one account of bank fraud on Tuesday at his arraignment in Washington, D.C. He was released but will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor until his preliminary hearing on Aug. 21, according to Fox News.

Other House IT staffers who were investigated by the USCP were fired by multiple Democratic representatives. However, up until Tuesday evening, Awan reportedly remained on Wasserman Schultz’s payroll although he was no longer permitted access to House servers.

Wasserman Schultz’s spokesman, David Damron, told Fox News on Wednesday that Awan had previously worked as a part-time employee, “but his services have been terminated.”

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: