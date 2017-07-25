Feds arrest former IT staffer for Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Feminist Kike) as he tried to flee the country

A former part-time IT staffer under Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., Imran Awan, was arrested by federal officials on Monday evening as he was attempting to flee the country amid a bank fraud scandal, according to a report

Awan, 37, was picked up at Dulles International Airport by members of the FBI, U.S. Capitol Police, and Customs and Border Protection for allegedly “double charging” for House IT equipment and possibly exposing private House information online. The former House IT staffer and his relatives had been employed be the House for decades.

Awan pleaded not guilty to one account of bank fraud on Tuesday at his arraignment in Washington, D.C. He was released but will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor until his preliminary hearing on Aug. 21, according to Fox News.

Other House IT staffers who were investigated by the USCP were fired by multiple Democratic representatives. However, up until Tuesday evening, Awan reportedly remained on Wasserman Schultz’s payroll although he was no longer permitted access to House servers.

Wasserman Schultz’s spokesman, David Damron, told Fox News on Wednesday that Awan had previously worked as a part-time employee, “but his services have been terminated.”