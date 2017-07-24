Why America’s Opioid Epidemic was Maliciously Manufactured by the Jewish Criminal Cabal

http://www.renegadetribune.com/americas-opioid-epidemic-maliciously-manufactured-criminal-cabal/

So much has already been said about this issue, so I will keep this as simple as possible. If you want to dig up the details, please do so, but it should already be more than apparent that the opioid epidemic, which has been wreaking havoc across the United States and other countries in the Western world, has not been accidental.

Obviously this is a scheme that makes lots of money for the pharmaceutical industry, with doctors prescribing painkillers in abundance. Then once the prescriptions run out and the patient is hooked, he or she turns to street drugs, which provides lots of money for the illicit drug traffickers. However, there is more than just the profit motive behind this all.

America is depressed, especially White people who have been victimized by anti-White psychological warfare and disenfranchised from diversity quotas. Instead of getting angry and turning toward meaningful resistance, the social engineers would prefer that we get hooked on opium and go to the grave without a fight. This is exactly what has been happening, with White men dying at an alarming rate due to suicide, alcohol, and especially heroin overdose. I have a suspicion that laced batches are also flooding into the market on purpose, murdering many addicts.

The mainstream press will report on the symptoms, but they refuse to make the connection between the anti-White agenda at play here and the resulting deaths. They would have us believe we are witnessing suicide, rather than genocide. This is because jewish media is playing a large part in the demographic decimation of Whites worldwide.

The press is also very reluctant to show the big picture connections regarding where all this opium originates – Afghanistan. In 2000 the Taliban banned the growing of poppy. On May 20, 2001 The New York Timesreported “Taliban’s Ban On Poppy A Success, U.S. Aides Say“. They were quickly invaded.

America’s fighting forces can’t protect our own damn borders (that would be hateful), but they can fly across the world to protect the poppy crops that will inevitably flood into America and turn our people into zombies. It’s infuriating.

However, this is really nothing new. Take a look at how the CIA flooded inner cities with crack cocaine in the 1980s. This decimated the black populations, turning urban environments into war zones. While the big power players made money off the sale of the drugs and guns, as well as the incarceration of a huge segment of the population, the big motive appears to have been social control. This was also the case when the CIA flooded the United States with LSD a few decades prior.

They were even giving away the psychedelic drug for free, showing how money is really only a means to an end (power and control) and not the end itself. The Talmudic terrorists waging war against us have complete control over the monetary system and can create money out of thin air, then loan it out at interest.

Let’s go back a bit further, though, and see how jews have been using their ‘good goyim’ militaries in order to push their poison and addict vast populations of people. In history class most of us likely learned about the Opium Wars in China, where British forces battled against the Chinese in order to keep the devastating drugs flowing, but few of us likely ever heard of David Sassoon, who was granted a complete monopoly over the trade, along with his sons, which went well beyond just China. From Haaretz:

The trading empire he created spanned the globe, from what is now Mumbai on the western coast of India, via Shanghai and Hong Kong in China, all the way to London, England. It dominated world commerce in a number of commodities – most significantly opium – over the second half of the 19th century.

According to the 1944 Jewish Encyclopedia:

He employed only Jews in his business, and wherever he sent them he built synagogues and schools for them. He imported whole families of fellow Jews. . . and put them to work.”

They drugged whole populations of people in the past with their opium, just like they are doing today. They rake in huge profits, but let’s never forget that they also do this to subdue resistance to their rule.