WARNER BROS. CONFIRMS WONDER WOMAN 2

The news all Wonder Woman fans have been waiting for – and expecting – finally came on Saturday afternoon: a sequel is on the way.

Warner Bros. officially confirmed the existence of Wonder Woman 2 at the San Diego Comic-Con, where Gal Gadot appeared alongside many of her superhero colleagues.

While no release date was given for the sequel, insiders believe it will hit theaters in 2020. Geoff Johns, the creative director for DC Comics, confirmed the script is already in production.

But fans of Wonder Woman – and Gadot – won’t have to wait that long to see the superheroine return to the big screen. At the same Comic-Con panel, Warner Bros. unveiled a new trailer for Justice League, which will hit theaters in November.

In the four-minute clip, Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash team up to save the world from the bad guys – including the film’s main villain, Steppenwolf. Wonder Woman was front and center during the new trailer, leaving many to believe Warner Bros. is learning from the film’s massive success and boosting Gadot’s role..

Gadot and several of her costars – Ben Affleck (Batman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Ezra Miller (The Flash) appeared at Comic-Con on Saturday at a Warner Bros. panel promoting Justice League and announcing the company’s upcoming slate of films.

Gadot, a native of Rosh Ha’ayin, amiably greeted enthusiastic fans – many of whom came dressed as Wonder Woman – at the comic book conference on Saturday.

According to Reuters, Wonder Woman “received the loudest cheers among the DC superheroes” attending the event.

The film has been both a fan favorite and a box office success story, as it continues to smash records more than six weeks after it hit theaters.

This weekend it passed $387 million domestically, crossing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and making it the summer’s biggest hit. That means it trails only behind Beauty and the Beast, which made $504m. domestically, as the biggest film of 2017.

Worldwide, Wonder Woman has raked in more than $770m., placing it as a solid No. 4 overall in Hollywood’s hits for the year. But with Justice League set to hit theaters in November, we could be revisiting those numbers all over again.