Sweden: ‘Lunatic’ neo-Nazi disrupts tennis match

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — A man shouting a Nazi slogan briefly disrupted the Swedish Open semifinal between Spain’s Fernando Verdasco and David Ferrer on Saturday in Bastad, south-western Sweden.

A video released by the daily Expressen showed a man wearing a black t-shirt with a symbol of the Nordic Resistance Movement, a neo-Nazi group, casually walking on to the court and shouting “Hell Seger!” a Swedish translation of “Sieg Heil.”

The young man, who raised his right arm, was quickly met with a booing crowd. He was later led away by security guards.

“I got scared when (the man) talked the way he did. He’s a lunatic… what he did is not normal,” Ferrer was quoted as saying by Expressen.

The match, which resumed after a short interruption, ended with a 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 victory for Ferrer, who will meet Alexandr Dolgopolov in Sunday’s final.

The Nordic Resistance Movement, founded in 1997, was described as the most violent Nazi organization in Sweden by Swedish anti-racism magazine Expo.

It has nearly 200 active members, according to Expo.