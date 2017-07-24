Hundreds of “No-Go Zones” Across France are Off-Limits to Non-Muslims

In the wake of the terror attacks, some are questioning if France has helped fuel the rise of radical Islam by allowing “no-go zones,” areas that are off-limits to non-Muslims.

(Fox News)

There are an estimated 750 no-go zones across France, large, insular neighborhoods where the government has all but surrendered authority to the Muslim community.

Many of these areas are governed by Islamic Sharia law, and the state is unable to provide even basic public aid such as police, fire and ambulance services.

Nolan Peterson explained on “Fox and Friends” this morning that no-go zones are basically neighborhoods where French Muslims coalesced because they couldn’t find housing or economic opportunities within the major French cities.

He added that 40-percent of France’s five million Muslims live outside of Paris in these ghettos, and some of those areas felt “pretty scary,” almost like Afghanistan or Iraq.

“You see young men wearing Osama bin Laden T-shirts,” Peterson said. “In a hookah shop, I saw a speech by Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, who was leading an insurgency against American troops in Iraq at the time. It seemed very mainstream and very accepted.”

Peterson explained that the recruiting efforts of radical Islamists in the no-go zones are not hidden in the shadows.

“It’s very open, it’s accepted. People just go along and let this be the status quo,” Peterson said.

“They should definitely not allow those [no-go zones] to exist. We didn’t allow Afghanistan to exist as a no-go zone of lslamist recruitment after 9/11,” Peterson said.

“And that’s essentially what the French are letting happen in their own country, places where Islamists can freely recruit, without any danger of prosecution, young disaffected Muslims into their ranks. And they send them off to Syria and Iraq to fight.”