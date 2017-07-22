WONDER WOMAN 2 ALREADY ON THE HORIZON?

It’s basically a foregone conclusion that Wonder Woman will get a sequel after the smashing success of the original film, starring Israeli Gal Gadot, which is still in theaters.

But when will audiences get to see the superheroine kick ass again? Rumors are swirling this week after Warner Bros. announced premiere dates for two unnamed DC comics films – one on February 14, 2020, and another on June 5, 2020. While there has been no official announcement of a sequel, those involved have confirmed it is in the works. Many film insiders believe that one of those dates will be for the much anticipated sequel.

And that should come as no surprise considering the smash success of Wonder Woman, which is still in theaters, and still breaking down box office records.

As Vanity Fair notes, the film has been “blowing away fans, critics, and initial box-office predictions.” It is on track to become the highest-grossing domestic film of the summer, and the second highest-grossing film of the year. When Wonder Woman passes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 this weekend, raking in more than $387m. domestically, it will end up behind just one other film in 2017: Beauty and the Beast, which made $504m.

According to Forbes, Wonder Woman is also on track to become the 10th-biggest female-led film of all time, falling just behind 2012’s The Hunger Games.

The film is not just a box office success, but has also won critical acclaim, even among the most discerning of fans: comic book nerds. At Comic-Con 2017, which is taking place this weekend in San Diego.

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, Wonder Woman has “taken over” the comic book convention, with fans of all ages spotted dressed like the character. Late night TV host Conan O’Brien filmed a spoof at Comic-Con of the film that aired on his show Wednesday night, which featured himself crash landing on the island of Themyscira.

And on Saturday, Gadot herself is scheduled to show up, and take part in a Warner Bros. presentation alongside her Justice League costars: Ben Affleck (Batman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Ezra Miller (The Flash).

Gadot posted a image of herself at last year’s Comic-Con on Instagram on Thursday, writing “Can’t wait to see you all this weekend #sdcc17.”