I have been working on this song for a while, dedicated to those who are in my inner circle that are working through any means they can to eradicate all life on earth in order to make way for the glory of nihility, the glory that shall be when an empty world is here for us. My horsemen continue to kill without hesitation and without worry for we know that it will be a long outcome that shall happen even if most humans themselves are unsure that the end of all existence will happen. Let this poem/song serve as inspiration to those that are planning to take out more lives in order to finalize the glory of nihility, the glory that an empty world shall be in only a short time to come!

I Will Kill Them All

At first we were afraid, we were terrified

We thought we could never live with humans by their side

We spent so many days and nights thinking how to kill them all

It made us grow stronger

Then we learned we need not get along with humans

For their minds are from outer space

I just kill them, with a blank look on my face

I knew that I should have killed with that new knife

I knew that I would have to take your life

For if I had known for a second you would live for a moment more

Now kill, as you walk out of the door

Keep walking down the road

Just know that like you, your life is not welcome here anymore

For were you not the one who tried to end my own life?

As you thought that I would die in your arms

For you thought that I would die without cause

No! Instead I will kill them all

As long as I live, I will know how to kill them all

They had their lives to live

And I have all this hate to give

I will kill them all

I will kill them all

I will kill them all

It took most of my strength not to kill them all

I tried to mend the pieces of my broken knife

All those nights filled with hatred for myself

I wanted to die, but now I hold their decapitated heads up high

Now you will see me as someone brand new

I am no longer that person you fell in love with

As you feel the hatred settling in, it will set you free

Now I am saving my hate for someone who hates me too!