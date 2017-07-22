Adolf Hitler: A Last Appeal to Reason

http://www.renegadetribune.com/adolf-hitler-last-appeal-reason/

Here lie the accounts of Adolf Hitler’s pleas to the world during the largest bloodshed in mankind’s history, World War 2. Adolf Hitler’s most poignant orations during the second World War which had been buried for almost a century are now available for the world to hear.

Visit the voices of the past to bear witness their side of history. The unabridged Adolf Hitler, who tried incessantly to avoid the continuation of the senseless war. Stark contrast to the Western Allies and their pet Bolsheviks in the East.

They said Adolf Hitler was a warmonger who wanted to rule the world and subjugate all non-Germanic people. He did not.

I say take an impartial look at history and learn the real Adolf Hitler.