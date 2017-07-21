The Planned Destruction Of America: “If They Can’t Collapse It Internally They’ll Attack The U.S. Externally”

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson (Nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces) via SHTFplan.com,

From within and from without. Before our very eyes, we are seeing actions taking place both within the U.S. domestically and outside of it. The scripted plans were set into motion decades ago, and are seeing fruition now, with increases in activities leading toward the planned downfall of the U.S. The architects follow a very “Orwellian” pattern: it isn’t important who takes the reins of power, if that power is used to promulgate the continually leftward-moving paradigm shift and the continuance of power. These oligarchs are globalists who wish to remove the national boundaries except to use the governments in an administrative fashion to control the masses.

Sound radical? It is, as in “Rules for Radicals,” by Saul Alinsky, in a concept known as “organizing the organized.” In such a fashion, the oligarchy will control the population through the captains…the “duly-elected” commander of the ship of fools. The apparatus of the military and police being already in place in the nation, then it is just a matter of appropriating that apparatus to use it as a control mechanism and enforce the totalitarianism. It is not a new story. So why is this era different?

Technology. The technology to monitor hundreds of millions of human beings on CCTV (Closed-Circuit Television) cameras. The technology to keep track of every person…every item purchased and the funds spent, as well as the balance in the bank account and the source of the income.

“What is your source of income, citizen? Where is this money here coming from? Oh, you claimed not to be able to pay your traffic ticket, but we have you right here at 10 pm on camera withdrawing $20 from the ATM next to your house.”

Everyone carries around their personal monitors, the personal tracking device of the cellular telephone. Almost everyone. I was amazed the other day as a man showed some friends of mine how there’s an app on his cellular telephone that allows you to see a heat signature…yes, thermal imaging! of a person standing just 10 feet away from him. I was amazed because this is on some average person’s cellular phone, now.

These oligarchs and politicians who had their start as children weaned on the milk of the poisonous Frankfurt Economic School teachings…the creators of the Warburg’s and Rothschilds, who readily embrace Moore’s “Utopia,” while scoffing at the world’s billions whom they fully intend on destroying. Utopias are expensive, with a cost in removal of undesirables.

Technology will help propel the New World Order into existence.

They’re working really, really hard on controlling all the cash and removing physical cash from the hands of the people. Success in this endeavor brings with it a total loss of privacy, as all electronic funds can be monitored, and made to disappear with no recourse in the blink of an eye. An Australian woman whose name I will not mention recently sent me an e-mail informing me that the Australian government is trying to place “chips” in $100 bills to “monitor the cash supply and prevent people from hoarding cash.”

The days of cash everywhere are numbered, as once it is removed, they can do what they will to everyone’s funds. It can be anything: a computer glitch, a solar flare, an EMP (Electromagnetic Pulse) attack, or a cyberattack to take it all to a “zero” balance. Notice how the states are one by one beginning to become insolvent? Notice how the narrowed eyes of the suit-swathed “gentlemen” are now on the IRA’s? These are now being proposed as the means of closing the holes in the unfunded liabilities?

The unfunded liabilities that were leveraged after NAFTA was created…the “shell game” of jobs and international trade…but in reality, to create more unfunded liabilities and derivatives ventures, as well as Credit Default Swaps (CDS) and fostered indebtedness in foreign nations. The forced dependency of a “client state” as created by the IMF, shifting revenues and expenditures back and forth with plenty of fatback dripping from each transaction for bankers and host-nations’ warders alike.

Europe is tottering akin to a group of drunken men in various stages of sodden decay. European nations are caught between the need to maintain their national identity and the desire to join hands and sing “Kumbaya” in 50 different languages as they embrace the utopia.

The forced integration of illegal aliens (termed “refugees” in Europe) will be the death-knell for those governments, as they absorb even greater expenses and burdens…self-inflicted, mind you…taking in a hostile population whose dogma demands the subversion and destruction of any foreign land they enter.

Cloward and Piven on overdrive, as they take us down with the destruction (to paraphrase Michael Savage) of borders, language, and culture. The “Kumbaya” singers do not realize they will all be exterminated at the end of it by the oligarchy and the politicos who are of one mindset.

First the U.S. Any country that has a Constitution such as ours that recognizes the rights of its citizens to be armed…. oh, that country has to go. They’re collapsing the economy, and shaping it to be more interdependent with Europe and the rest of the world. The President is under attack from every angle, as the Marxists force him up against the ropes, never able to come forth with an attack of his own. They are checkmating him at every angle. In the meantime, the policies of Obama are still in place outside of the country. We are still bolstering ISIS and trying to oust Assad in Syria. The New Cold War is forming, and we have flashpoints in Syria, Ukraine, and North Korea that could lead to a war with the drop of a hat.

If they can’t collapse it internally, they’ll attack the U.S. externally.

Civil unrest, economic collapse, and an attack on the current administration are the vehicles used to promote the fall of the U.S. domestically. Warfare (initiated by a foreign nation or by the U.S.) is used outside of the country. Both use different approaches to work toward the goal of the United States coming to an end. Read history, especially Solzhenitsyn to see how this occurs. Before a nation comes to an end, its citizens are in denial that it truly has reached that point. The United States is in its final days, now. It will come to an end. Whether it remains that way and is absorbed by the NWO, or has a new beginning will be up to us.