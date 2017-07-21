Jerusalem: Nothing holy about the holy city

Ashraf Ezzat

“It is at the core of Jerusalem’s history do we find the darkest secrets of Zionism: deception”

Aerial view of modern day “Jerusalem”

By Dr. Ashraf Ezzat

Israeli forces block Palestinians from enering the Al Aqsa/Temple Mount compound

The whole thing started because the Palestinians were angered by the Jews’ access to the compound on an annual day of Jewish mourning. Palestinians threw stones and fireworks while police fired stun grenades. This happened after security forces had forced its way into the Al-Aqsa compound before briefly entering into the mosque itself.

Protests broke out in the lanes and alleyways of the Old City around the mosque, with demonstrators confronting police and chanting “Allahu Akbar (God is greatest)”. Some Jewish fundamentalists…