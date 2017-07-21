Jared Kushner to testify before Senate committee over Russia ties

(JTA) — Jared Kushner, the senior adviser to President Donald Trump, has agreed to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Kushner will appear before the committee in a closed-door session Monday. He is expected to answer the committee’s questions and not invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, the Washington Post reported, citing “a person familiar with Kushner’s thinking.”

“As Mr. Kushner has been saying since March, he has been and is prepared to voluntarily cooperate and provide whatever information he has on the investigations to Congress,” his attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement.

Kushner “will continue to cooperate and appreciates the opportunity to assist in putting this matter to rest,” the statement also said.

Kushner, Trump’s Jewish son-in-law, reportedly had several meetings with Russian officials during and after the election campaign. He also failed to disclose on his application for a security clearance a meeting with a Russian official, along with his brother-in-law Donald Trump Jr., in order to receive damaging information about Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate for president, during the 2016 election.

Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort reportedly have been called to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on that meeting.