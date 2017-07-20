With the Jews, Children Lose

http://www.renegadetribune.com/jews-children-lose/

The subject for today is the strange and curious case of kidnapped and medically tortured children by the state of Israel between 1948 – 1954. This historical atrocity is known as “ the Yemenite Affair” or “the Yemenite Children Affair” and due to the controllers of our media this subject never gets air time, along with the general treatment of children at the hands of the state of Israel.

During the years of 1948 and 1954 the state of Israel had an agenda of bringing as many Jews to its territory as possible, to legitimate its existence amongst other reasons. Jews from around the globe, but predominately Eastern Europe, the middle east and surrounding areas, came to settle in Israel as new immigrants. One of the areas that had a Jewish community who re-settled in Israel was Yemen, a Muslim state. Roughly 700,000 Jews, who were known as Dhimmis (non-Muslims) living in majority Islamic countries, would come to settle in Israel between 1948 and 1960, with roughly 49,000 coming from Yemen specifically.

The Mossad played a major role in the re-settlement of these Yemenis under a mission known as Operation Magic Carpet and later Operation On Wings of Eagles. The operation utilized British and American transport planes and made some 380 flights to complete the re-settlement. The Mossad performed different operations to quietly and quickly re-settle Jews from various countries in the diaspora; another one of these was Operation Yakhin which re-settled Moroccan Jews to Israel between November 1961 and spring 1964.

During this massive expansion of the population, which swelled its numbers from a mere 800,000 to 2 million, there were major shortages of everything, from food to clothing, etc. To deal with the sudden influx, the Prime Minister of Israel at the time, David Ben-Gurion, set up tent cities, housing up to 200,000 people while construction of new settlements were being made and supplies accumulated.

As with all cramped and unhygienic living conditions many sicknesses and illness broke out, and with the propensity for humans to still mate and fall pregnant even in dire circumstances, many Yemeni women had to have their babies delivered in badly equipped hospitals. It is in this backdrop that Israel committed the crime of kidnapping children and selling them to other jews / foreigners and conducting medical experiments on them. The children seemed to all share similar circumstances at their disappearance, the common threads were:

Almost all the missing children were under the age of 3. They were the children of new immigrants who were less than a year in Israel and who arrived at the newly founded country in the immigration waves of those years and almost all were immigrants from Yemen.

Almost all disappeared while in hospitals or when they were allegedly taken to hospitals.

Almost all the parents received only a spoken explanation that their children had died. The spoken message was only given to the parents when they inquired about the cause of their children’s disappearance and in most instances they were told of their child’s sudden death only after the funeral (or the alleged funeral) was held in their absence.

In addition, the death records were incomplete and many parents never received a death certificate stating the death of their children.

Almost all the parents of the children who disappeared were given a recruitment order from the Israel Defense Forces at a time when their children were supposed to approach the age of recruitment.

Some of the medical experiments included newborns with “random” substances just to gauge a reaction. Under court testimony the chief of staff Dr Mendel of the Rosh HaAyin hospital where some of the experimentation took place stated:

I remember one or two cases in which Dr. Matot gave instructions to give an injection of dry protein that we would separate. Serum, dry plasma … and the results were not good.”

The protocol includes a letter from Dr. Kalman Jacob Mann, deputy medical director of the hospital, to Mendel, dated Nov. 21, 1949, saying:

I visited our hospital in Rosh Haayin, and found that that morning four babies who had received active treatment had died. These babies were in more or less balanced condition according to their physio-pathological condition, but after they were injected with various solutions, the balance was upset and they died.”

The US was also linked to this atrocity by its coordination with the U.S. National Institutes of Health, which paid Israeli hospitals nearly $1-million to provide fetuses of dead Yemenite babies and corpses of adults that were used in medical experiments to determine why Yemenites did not develop heart disease. In their testimony, the doctor who reported on this arrangement said they had called the Yemenites kushim, which is slang for “Nigger.” Another interesting “twist” to the story is that none of the Israeli medical staff spoke Yemeni, and so didn’t call the children / babies by their names but gave them numbers (sound familiar?) and made clerical errors that made keeping track of experimentation difficult and often led to death.

When not injecting newborns and children with lethal substances, they were also found guilty of experimentation on dead fetuses. During a court investigation Dr Mendel was questioned about the use of dead fetuses. When asked about how he dealt with parents who wanted to see the bodies of their children post mortem he replied:

After the autopsies we’d fix up the baby, so they (the parents) could see its face, so it looked undamaged … but it was completely legal. There were no problems.”

One may think that this sort of behavior would be limited, if for no other reason than international condemnation of a new state, but no, alas this is the Jews of whom we are speaking. One medical scandal followed another and in the 1950’s a new scandal broke out where countless (to exceed many thousands) of Arab-Jewish immigrant children were murdered by radiation exposure testing.

This was known as the Ringworm Scandal, as those involved said that they were seeing if they could cure ring worm with heavy doses of lethal Gamma radiation. Most certainly this was due to their development of nuclear weapons and any medical research would enable Israel to survive a “hot war” with any of the nuclear-armed nations.

Israel’s utter barbarity against children, specifically those of Arab descent continues unabated with clearly no mention of these atrocities within the (((mainstream))) media.

Extrajudicial murder in the occupied territories and imprisonment of children is so widespread that the United Nations has become involved. According to a 2013 report by the UN’s Children’s Fund, Israel is the only country in the world where children are systematically tried in military courts and subjected to “cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment.”

Over the past decade, Israeli forces have arrested, interrogated, and prosecuted around 7,000 children between 12 and 17, mostly boys, at a rate of “an average of two children each day,” UNICEF said.

Some statements of this abuse include:

Sixteen-year-old Talal Khalid Sayf was detained on May 3, 2014, and claims to have been beaten badly by Israeli soldiers during the arrest process, the statement said. Sayf was left with his nose and mouth bleeding, and was also struck in the stomach and back.

Islam Mahmoud Haimouni, 17, was detained from his home on Dec. 18, 2013, according to the statement. He was taken from his home into an Israeli military vehicle and beaten until he lost consciousness.

Sixteen-year-old Hassan Sharif Ghawadrah was beaten so badly during his detention on Nov. 13, 2013 that he was taken to the hospital, before spending 15 days in solitary confinement, the statement said.

The utter disdain for children is not only accepted, but it is encouraged by Israel’s government. Ayelet Shaked recently said of Palestinians:

They are all enemy combatants, and their blood shall be on all their heads. Now this also includes the mothers of the martyrs, who send them to hell with flowers and kisses. They should follow their sons, nothing would be more just. They should go, as should the physical homes in which they raised the snakes. Otherwise, more little snakes will be raised there.”

This is clearly inciting the murder of the entire Arab population in the occupied territories, children included.

