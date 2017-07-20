Sessions Vows to Stay on as Attorney General ‘as Long as That Is Appropriate’

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions vowed on Thursday to stay in his job, a day after President Trump upbraided Mr. Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

Asked whether he was considering resigning, Mr. Sessions said he and his Justice Department colleagues intended to continue to serve and he would do so “as long as that is appropriate.”

“We are serving right now. The work we are doing today is the kind of work that we intend to continue,” he said at a news conference announcing what he described as the dismantling of an online operation that sold narcotics and other illicit goods.

“I am totally confident that we can continue to run this office in an effective way,” he added.

As other officials, including a representative of European law enforcement, stepped forward to speak, Mr. Sessions stared straight ahead blankly, continually folding a piece of paper with handwritten notes before tucking it into a pocket inside his jacket.

Mr. Trump’s confidence in Mr. Sessions, an early supporter of his during the presidential campaign, has wavered since Mr. Sessions recused himself in March from the inquiry amid revelations that he failed to disclose contacts with the Russian ambassador. Mr. Sessions offered to resign this spring as his relationship with the president grew tense, but Mr. Trump turned him down.