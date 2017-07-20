Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies of apparent suicide

– TMZ reports Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington has died.

TMZ reports Bennington died of an apparent suicide at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Bennington was found before 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Bennington was married with six children from two wives. The singer struggled with drugs and alcohol for years.

He had said in the past he had considered committing suicide because he had been abused as a child by an older male, TMZ reported.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.