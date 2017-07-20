Chester Bennington, Linkin Park Singer, Is Dead at 41

Chester Bennington, the ferocious lead singer for the platinum-selling hard rock band Linkin Park, has died. He was 41.

Brian Elias, the chief of operations for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, confirmed the death and said it was being investigated as a possible suicide. Mr. Elias said that law enforcement authorities responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Pacific Time and were conducting a death investigation in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County.

Mr. Bennington, who was known for his piercing scream and free-flowing anguish, released seven albums with Linkin Park. The band’s most recent record, “One More Light” arrived in May and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart. The band was currently on tour and scheduled to play a concert Thursday night in Mansfield, Mass.

Mike Shinoda, one of the band’s founders, spoke on behalf of the group in a tweet. “Shocked and heartbroken,” he wrote, adding that the band will be issuing a statement.

Mr. Bennington also performed in the side project Dead by Sunrise and joined Stone Temple Pilots as its lead singer after the band split with the singer Scott Weiland in 2013.

In May, he responded to the death by hanging of his friend, the singer Chris Cornell, in a note he shared on social media. “I can’t imagine a world without you in it,” he wrote. “I pray you find peace in the next life.”

A week later, he posted a series of positive tweets. In one, he shared a photo of his daughter graduating from the University of San Diego. In another, he wrote about being creatively inspired: “Feeling very creative this last week. I’ve written 6 songs and I’m happy with all of them. Just getting started.”