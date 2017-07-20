California: Hitler Speech Played Over High School Stadium Loudspeakers

Ventura County sheriff’s deputies are investigating reports that a speech by Adolf Hitler was played over the public address system at the Newbury Park High School stadium over the weekend after a possible break-in at the press box.

(Ventura Country Star)

Sheriff’s Detective Tim Lohman said callers who apparently live in the neighborhood reported hearing the speech Saturday night and songs played the previous night.

Deputies did not find anyone inside the facility either night but confiscated a CD on Saturday, when the speech was reportedly played.

Lohman said he did not know what was on the CD, which has been entered into evidence. No suspects have been identified, he said.

Lohman said he did not know whether there were any security cameras or witnesses. It was also unclear whether someone broke into the facility or entered through an unlocked door.

School officials could not be reached Monday for comment.

Assistant Sheriff Bill Ayub said incidents involving neo-Nazi graffiti and comments occur sporadically around Ventura County but are not pervasive.

“We take that very seriously,” he said.