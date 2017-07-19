Dummies Guide to Democide

http://www.renegadetribune.com/dummies-guide-democide/

Democide is a term revived and redefined by the political scientist R. J. Rummel (1932–2014) as “the murder of any person or people by their government, including genocide, politicide and mass murder”.

Population control is an essential aim of government. Pressure to decrease inconvenient ethnic communities is ever present and economically or ideologically based. Programs of de-population and cultural displacement are final solutions commonly used by Bolshevik Russia 1917 – 1989, Britain, and U.S and by the Allies in post-war Europe.

Soft population reduction and displacement is achieved by a combination of initiatives. These include sponsored emigration, family planning, and promotion of lifestyles that limit conception, ethnic replacement, immigration and cultural misappropriation. This is what today ethnic-European communities experience.

When time and cost is pressing, ethnic cleansing is far more brutal. The banality of evil, slaying on an industrial scale, forced deportation, starvation, enslavement and work related deaths are preferred methods.

Spain’s conquistadors, the English, Chinese, Americans and Bolsheviks ethnically cleansed the Americas, Ireland, India, South Africa, Australasia, post-war Germany and British colonies.

The Third Reich, the victors claim, is supposed to have carried out genocide by the most derisory methods imaginable. One must assume that Hitler’s Germany held a competition to devise the most costly, time-consuming, ineffective and ludicrous methods of ethnic-cleansing imaginable.

If today’s Jews find difficulty in defining those identifiable as Jewish, how were the beleaguered forces of the Reich supposed to tell the difference in occupied territories? To then collect millions of possible candidates, transport them by road and rail thousands of kilometres across war-torn Europe, and then gas them. Wouldn’t it be far easier to use General Eisenhower’s Dummies Guide to Democide system? Corral the captives in bare fields and starve them to death. It doesn’t cost a nickel.

The Dummies Guide to Genocide is stuffed with examples of quick and cheap population reduction that constantly tried and tested actually work and are cost effective.

The 20th Century alone claimed the lives of 164 million people. USSR, CHINA, U.S and UK were confirmed responsible.”

(SOURCE R. J. Rummel, Power, Genocide and Mass Murder, Journal of Peace Research., Hawaii.)

Had the Reich approached England, America or Bolsheviks with their mass murder proposals Winston Churchill, Joe Stalin and General Dwight D. Eisenhower would have thought Hitler’s Germans one pfennig short of a Deutschmark. Far better surely to mass murder cheaply and on the spot as did the British, the Americans, the Soviets and regimes that both criminal ideologies support.

During and after WWII ethnic cleansing was carried out by the Allies. The methods achieved a fast-track cadaver count far in excess of the Reich’s unproven paltry six million.

Several Bolshevik inspired artificial famines martyred tens of millions of mostly Russian and Ukrainian Orthodox Europeans. Similar depopulation programs were applied by the British in India’s Bengal, Australasia and Ireland, and South Africa during the Boer War.

The ethnic-cleansing experienced U.S is a dab hand at ethnic cleansing. In 1945, U.S General Dwight D. Eisenhower had no qualms about placing a near million surrendered German troops in holding camps and literally starving them to death. Virtually all these unprotected captives died in captivity and it didn’t cost a brass cent. This single act of ethnic cleansing saved the U.S a fortune in costs associated with prisoner upkeep.

Most of Germany’s defeated forces surrendered in the harsh winter of 1945. Independent research discloses that deprived of shelter in a harsh climate a human can expect to perish within 3 hours. Denied water the human body dies within 100 hours. Left to starve humans die within three weeks. By this method, American troops quickly and cheaply disposed of just under 1,000,000 surrendered German troops in the Rhine valleys alone. The Soviets were equally good at disposing of their excess captives as were the British.

The Allies intention to dismember the defeated Reich created population related problems. Millions of uprooted ethnic Germans facing the U.S supplied Red Army in the winter of 1944 – 1945 were on the road to the dismembered Reich.

No problem; in spring 1945 Winston Churchill was approached by Stanislaw Mikolakczyk (1910 – 1966). Poland’s Prime Minister in exile asked what to do about the 6 million ethnic German populations in German territory surrendered to Poland.

England’s pragmatic Winston Churchill had the final solution to hand: “Don’t mind the five or more million Germans. Stalin will see to them. You will have no trouble with them; they will cease to exist.” – Senator Homer Capehart; U.S. Senate, February 5 1946.

There you are, in just one small part of overrun Europe Winston Churchill and the Soviet Union’s Joe Stalin wiped from the face of the earth an estimated six million ethnic Germans. Obligingly, the Allies Orwellian hacks kept an uncivil tongue in their Neanderthal skulls.

There you are; no need for costly and inefficient transport and gas chambers. Use instead bayonets, bullets, and tank and truck wheels and tracks, farm scythes, tractors, sledgehammers, knives, anything your troops can lay their paws on.

If as we are told (yawn) the ‘Nazis’ gassed six million Jews then the Workers Reich is thoroughly deserving of using absurd methods that defy commonsense. Sadly, common-sense isn’t common anymore.