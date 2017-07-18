Netflix Shares Set to Skyrocket to Highest Price Ever

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shares are set to open at an all-time high Tuesday after reporting better-than-expected subscriber additions after the close Monday that sent the stocks soaring in after-hours trading.

Netflix shares were up 10.80% in premarket, compared with a 10.7% gain in after-hours trading Monday, and shares are expected to open at a record $179.17, extending their year-to-date gain past 31%.

Netflix reported Q2 revenue of $2.79 billion (up 32% annually) and GAAP EPS of $0.15. Revenue was slightly above a $2.76 billion consensus; EPS slightly missed a $0.16 consensus due to heavy spending, but was in-line with guidance.

Netflix reported 1.07 million U.S. streaming subscriber net adds and 4.14 million international net adds, respectively blowing away guidance for 600,000 and 2.6 million net adds. With U.S. subs standing at 51.92 million and international subs at 52 million at quarter’s end, a majority of Netflix’s streaming users reside outside the U.S. for the first time.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s