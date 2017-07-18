He shook EUROPE and revealed ISIS, PUTIN and MERKEL: Grand Master reveals who is in which Masonic lodge!

http://thegoodlylawfulsociety.org/shook-europe-revealed-isis-putin-merkel-grand-master-reveals-masonic-lodge/

This is the first time in history that a grand master reveals the secret of Freemasonry – who is where. This just means the end of secrets and that evil does not hide anymore!

Earlier this year in Italy came out a scary book under the title “The Masons” in which in the simplest way is unmasked the whole conspiracy in which we find ourselves. The book has shocked the public because the Grand Master himself gave a list of people who govern and of those those have ruled the world and publicly revealed the names of their lodges from which can be red only one thing – they all together (and Putin included) are working on the same goal – the creation of the New world order, while the quasi-fight of ‘great powers’ is really just a play for the masses.

Grand Master Giele Magaldi also revealed a list of politicians and corporatist who, on the one hand, sit in the same lodges, but on the other hand, supposedly fight against each other.

For example, the leader of ISIS in the same Masonic lodge as for the example Tony Blair and Nicolas Sarkozy. Vladimir Putin sits in the same Masonic lodge with Angela Merkel, and he is, supposedly, fiercely fighting the New World Order and the Freemasons (so it is only shown). Grand Master and author of the book claims that the only aim of all politicians at the top of world governments is to establish the New World Order in which the elite will dominate the World.

Although the book made a real boom in Italy, all other world media simply went over that event, although there is nothing hidden. Check out who’s where in reemasonry. All the people on the list, says the author of the book, were crucial to the establishment of the New World Order, and were tasked by their lodges to perform tasks that go toward that goal, while they were in power.

Barack Obama (US President seats in a “Maat” lodge. This lodge was founded by Zbiegniew Brzezinski.

Vladimir Putin (Russian president seats in a Masonic lodge called “Golden Eurasia”).

Angela Merkel (German Chancellor) acted in the same lodge “Golden Eurasia”, now is a member of the “Valhalla”, “Parsifal” lodges).

Christine Lagarde (FMI director is the member of the Lodge “Three Eyes” and “Pan-Europa”).

George W. Bush (former President of the United States is in the Lodge “Hathor Pentalpha”).

Michael Leeden (US journalist and political expert is in a lodges, “White Eagle”, “Hathor Pentalpha”).

Condoleezza Rice (US politician was “Three Eyes”, “Hathor Pentalpha”).

Madeleine Albright (US politician was in “Three Eyes”, “Leviathan”).

Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi (ISIS leader and the Islamic caliphate seats in the lodge “Hathor Pentalpha”).

Tony Blair (former UK Prime Minister acts in lodge “Edmund Burke,” and then in “Hathor Pentalpha”).

David Cameron (also a former UK Prime Minister, is in a Lodge “Edmund Burke” and “Geburah”).

Mariano Rajoy (former Prime Minister of Spain is in the Lodge “Pan-Europa”, then in the lodge “Valhalla”, and finally in the lodge “Parsifal”).

Antonis Samaras (former Minister of Greece flourishes in the lodge, “Three Eyes”).

Nicolas Sarkozy (politician and president of France from 2007 to 2012 was in the lodges, “Edmund Burke”, “Geburah”, “Atlantis-Aletheia,” “Pan-Europa”, “Hathor Pentalpha”).

Manuel Valls (former French Prime Minister was the first in the lodge Grand Orient de France, then in “Edmund Burke”, “Compass Star-Rose / Rosa-Ventorum Stella”, “Der Ring”).

Bill Gates (corporatist sits in the “Star-Compass Rose / Rosa-Ventorum Stella”) lodge.



Mason of Masons – Masons have their own god

Albert Pike, the leading mason of the world in the book entitled “Morals and Dogma” better known as “Masonic Bible” describes how Masons not only hate “our” God but serve and worship devil, Lucifer. These are the quotes, or the instructions for the Masons which clearly states that the Baal whose temples are now erected worldwide is their deity, but that he is also the greatest enemy of God from the Bible.

– Every Masonic Lodge is a temple of religion and its teachings are religious instructions. At each stage of Masonry candidate seeks to reach the light. Masonry march and fight on the way to the light. The sun is an ancient symbol of generative power of the divine. Sun worship has become the basis of all religions of the ancient world. Sun is the hieroglyphic symbol of truth, because the source of Light. The sun, the all-seeing eye is in all of our lodges. A shining star represents a large central light that as sun was worshiped by so many nations as the true God, whom all Masons have to worship. Osiris himself is sybolized like a sun. And a god who presents itself as Adonai (the biblical word for only our lord god) God is a rival to Baal and Osiris.

Lucifer, light bearer! Strange and mysterious name of the spirit of Darkness. Lucifer, son of Dawn. Does he bring light on? You do not doubt this? – Pike writes in his book to his brothers Freemasons still stating atrocities – the devil, fallen Lucifer, or light bearer. Yes, Lucifer is God unfortunately for Adonai (he is refers of our God).

The true and pure philosophical religion is the belief in Lucifer that is to Adonai. Lucifer is the god of light and goodness, who fights against Adonai, the god of darkness and evil.

You do not understand what this is about? Here is what the Bible says:

“Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil. Who from darkness light make. That bitter make sweet and from sweet make bitter! “(Isaiah 5, 20).

Do you now understand why the world is being engulfed by evil?