Bobcat that bit man, attacked dog tested positive for rabies

http://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/article161908263.html

 

Authorities say a bobcat that attacked a large dog and bit a man in the Anthem Country Club area last weekend has tested positive for rabies.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department received a call Sunday night that a man was bitten on the hand by a bobcat.

The man says the bobcat attacked a German shepherd and he was bitten while trying to separate the two animals.

The bobcat was caught and underwent a necropsy.

Tissue samples were sent to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Officials announced Monday that results showed the bobcat tested positive for rabies.

Game and Fish officials say bobcats are rarely a threat to people, but they can be aggressive if they become sick, trapped or are defending offspring or a territory.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s