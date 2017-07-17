White glamour model with 32S breasts who uses tanning injections to make her skin darker records bizarre video claiming it’s the first time she’s visited Los Angeles as a ‘black woman’

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4702990/White-glamour-model-visits-LA-black-woman.html?ito=social-facebook

Martina Big spent £50,000 on surgery to transform herself into an ‘exotic Barbie’

She used tanning injections and a sun-bed to give herself ‘crispy brown’ skin

The former air hostess has visited Los Angeles for firs time as a ‘black woman’

By Stephanie Linning for MailOnline

A white glamour model who spent £50,000 on surgery in a bid to transform herself into an ‘exotic Barbie’ recorded a video claiming she is visiting Los Angeles for the first time as a ‘black woman’.

Former air hostess Martina Big, who claims she is 28 and a size 6, has boosted her breasts to a size 32S, and used tanning injections and her own powerful 50-tube sunbed to achieve her ‘dark, crispy brown’ complexion.

The German tanning addict, who claims her breasts are ‘Europe’s biggest’, adder her dream was to ‘get darker and darker and see what the limits are’.

Transformation: Martina Big used tanning injections and her own sunbed to give herself ‘crispy brown’ skin. Pictured, Martina before her started her surgeries, left, and after, right

In a recently uncovered video, Martina is seen standing in front of the Hollywood sign in a leopard bikini top and shorts.

She said: ‘ The last time I visited this with blonde hair and white skin… And now I’m a black woman with African hair [sic].’

‘I’m a black woman as you can see and I don’t think this is cool. It’s sad. It’s pitiful.’

Martina first began dabbling with surgery in 2012, when her boyfriend encouraged her to take up modelling.

She once aspired to look like Pamela Anderson or Katie Price but has since decided they’re ‘not curvy enough’.

Earlier this year Martina had three melanin boosting injections that have turned her a deep shade of mahogany.

She recently visited Los Angeles plastic surgeons Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow and asked them to give her enormous butt implants to ‘balance out’ her extreme figure.

Appearing on reality TV show Botched on E!, she said: ‘I have the biggest boobs in Europe but I need my butt to match my boobs.’

However she eventually conceded she needed a less ‘extreme’ procedure.

In the television appearance Martina was not sporting a darker skin colour. It is not known when the recently uncovered video was filmed.

