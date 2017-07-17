Trump Rounds Record-Low 36 Percent Approval Number to 40

Trying to make lemonade out of lemons, President Donald Trump used Twitter Sunday morning to hype up a poll that showed him at a record-low 36 percent approval rate.

While most presidents might prefer to avoid bad numbers like that, Trump seemed to be quite pleased as his administration lurches from scandal to scandal with no real policy triumphs to show after six months in office.

Showing a flare for math, Trump also rounded his 36 percent approval rate up to 40 percent, writing: “The ABC/Washington Post Poll, even though almost 40% is not bad at this time, was just about the most inaccurate poll around election time!”

You can see Trump’s tweet below:

Follow Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump The ABC/Washington Post Poll, even though almost 40% is not bad at this time, was just about the most inaccurate poll around election time!



