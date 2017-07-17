Former Blackwater Founder’s New Private Military Business Aligns with Trump (All White Freemasons)

By of The New Nationalist

With evangelical Zionists moving into seats of power in D.C., a look under the hood is in order. The New Nationalist (TNN) has already written about the shock doctrine/parasite guild economics we see dead ahead, but what about foreign policy? There is every indication that it will be strictly opportunistic. The operating business theme will be problem-reaction-solution. In reality, the solution is full-blown exploitation for money.

One of Trump’s big backers who has largely stayed off the controlled-MSM radar is hedge-fund billionaire Robert Mercer and his daughter, Rebekah. These individuals are not attention seeking and work behind the scenes. This is the Breitbart-Bannon consortium that drove the Trump-Likudnik train to victory. This is also the money behind the Kosher-controlled Judas Goat alt-right that gets the most media attention.

The following video does a good job of pealing back this onion. For those lacking the interpretive framework to understand Christian Zionism, or what is called “angry evangelicalism” or “dispensationalism on steroids,” this recommended video describes it well. Here is the background on the Mercers.

In foreign policy and in their media blitz, the Trump Likudniks push the notion of Muslim boogeymen aka “Islamic fascism”. Those who have been parsing our articles know that Muslim boogeymen are largely the creation of the Crime Syndicate, the Obama administration and, in particular, the private funding and skulduggery of the Clinton crime syndicate. Trump has picked up the scheme.

Enter the Trumpian “solution.” For this, follow the machinations of one Erik Prince. Prince’s sister is Betsy DeVos and is Trump’s nominee to be secretary of education. This family inherited their money from the co-founder of Amway. They are also evangelical Zios. DeVos, as you might guess, is pushing an alternative educational system based on private schools. TNN will report on the pros and cons of this at a later date. For now, we will look at brother Erik.

Erik Prince was the founder and CEO of Blackwater, one of the hired guns utilized by the Bush administration criminals for the occupation of Iraq. Blackwater rose to infamy in September 2007 after its operatives gunned down 17 Iraqi civilians, including a 9-year-old boy in Baghdad’s Nisour Square. Whistleblowers also allege that Prince encouraged an environment in which Iraqis were killed for sport.

Over time, the abuses from this operation forced Prince to sell the company. But he simply moved on to another model, mostly as a hired gun for rich Gulf States. He relocated to Abu Dhabi in 2010.

In January 2011, several Arab countries hired Prince to help train a private army of 2,000 Somali recruits. And in May 2011, The New York Times reported that the UAE had signed a $529-million contract with Reflex Responses to recruit and train the so-called “Security Support Group,” an 800-member “foreign legion” for counter-terrorism and internal security missions.

Prince currently heads Frontier Resource Group, a logistics and transport company that’s working in Africa with funding from “Asian investors” (aka Chinese).

On Jan. 11, 2017, Intelligence Online — a professional journal covering the world’s intelligence services — revealed that the pilots of Air Tractor attack planes flying from Al Khadim air base in Libya are private contractors working for Prince.

Fast forward to the Trump administration and sources reveal Prince is closely involved as a “adviser” on “counter-terrorism.” Prince, his sister and his mother gave large sums of money to a Trump super PAC. On election night, Prince’s latest wife, Stacy DeLuke, posted pictures from inside Trump’s campaign headquarters as Donald Trump and Mike Pence watched the returns come in, including a close shot of Pence and Trump with their families.

Prince appears to be pushing a couple “solution” schemes. In July, Prince told Trump’s senior adviser Steve Bannon that the Trump administration should recreate a version of the Phoenix Program, the CIA assassination ring that operated during the Vietnam War, to fight the cut-out known as “ISIS” and whoever else the regime decides to put in the crosshairs. Such a program, Prince said, could kill or capture “the funders of Islamic terror and that would even be the wealthy radical Islamist billionaires funding it from the Middle East, and any of the other illicit activities they’re in.” Looks like potential for extortion racket actually?

Elsewhere on the looting front, in September Prince backed Trump’s proposal to commandeer Iraq’s two million barrels of daily oil output.

“For Mr. Trump to say, ‘We’re going to take their oil’ – – certainly we’re not going to lift it out of there and take it somewhere else, but putting it into production, and putting a tolling arrangement into place, to repay the American taxpayers for their efforts to remove Saddam and to stabilize the area, is doable, and very plausible,” Prince said on Breitbart Radio.

The latest iteration was a pitch last week to Sec of Defense Mad Dog Mathias by Prince and Dyncorp’s Steve Feinberg to utilize mercenary contractors in lieu of US military in combat operations in Afghanistan. This came after Trump announced a force buildup of 4,000 troops in that country as part of the permanent occupation. These contractor forces are often non-American and are very expensive to pay.

This corporate fighting force would be led by an American “viceroy” who would report directly to Trump. Modeled after General Douglas MacArthur, who ruled Japan after World War II, the viceroy would consolidate all American power in a single person. His supposed mission: Do whatever it takes to pacify Afghanistan. Control of the opium fields would be a lucrative operation as well.

The other psychopathic scheme is designed to exploit the weaponized migration crisis and would make him a hero to the nationalist movement. In an editorial in the Financial Times, Prince proposed a “private-public partnership” (PPP) to choke off the migration flow — and obviously to profit off of the chaos in Libya. TNN readers who listened to this podcast and read this article already know for what PPP is a euphemism.