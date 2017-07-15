US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is reportedly disclosing up to $250,000 in Israel bonds that he previously owned but did not include on his initial financial disclosure in March.

Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, has reported the Israel bond holdings in an amended financial disclosure form that is expected to be publicly available soon, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing “people close to” Kushner. The president’s Jewish son-in-law sold the holdings earlier this year, according to The Journal.

Other additions to the disclosure include an art collection that he and Ivanka Trump own and his ties to the real-estate startup Cadre.

The Journal article also reported on a meeting last month between Trump and technology business leaders organized by Kushner. Among those on hand was the CEO of a small startup, OpenGov, of which Kushner’s brother, Joshua, is a part owner by way of the venture capital firm Thrive. Kushner held a stake in Thrive, but sold it earlier this year to his brother, The Journal reported.

Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis, told The Journal that OpenGov’s presence at the meeting “seems like a textbook example of cronyism in action.”

However, Matt Lira, Trump’s special assistant for innovation policy and initiatives, told The Journal that it was his idea, not Kushner’s, to invite OpenGov to the event.