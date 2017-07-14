White Idiots Rush to Murder Their Kinsmen for the Sake of Jews

http://www.renegadetribune.com/white-men-rush-murder-kinsmen-sake-jews/

By George Lincoln Rockwell

From Chapter XIII, White Power, 1967

Nothing is so completely insane and suicidal as the eager rush of White men all over the world to murder each other by the millions whenever it suits the Jews and their lying, liberal friends to set us at each other’s throats.

The Jews have only to use their newspapers, television, radio, books, magazines, and school texts to poison our minds, and different groups of White men can be fired up to murderous rage against each other, time after time. The Jews have only to tell us of the “atrocities” committed by some other group of White men, and we slaughter them by the millions. Always it is the best manhood among us that is killed off in these fratricidal wars, since the less able are left home as “4-F’s” while the best potential fathers go off to the slaughter. And of these “best” who do go to the slaughter, it is always the cream of the crop of the best of our manhood who get killed first, since they are the ones whose idealism and courage lead them to be the volunteers in the first assaults and on especially dangerous missions.

Whenever any segment of the White Race appears to the Jews to be on the road to recovery of national health (and therefore ready to flush out the germs of Jewish degeneracy and disease), the Jews simply go to work on all the rest of the White world (exactly as predicted in the Protocols) to inflame the rest of us against our own brothers.

They lie to us that our White Brothers are the “enemy”, that our White Brothers are “torturing and murdering babies and innocent people”, that they are planning to “conquer” us and enslave or murder us, that they are “beasts”, that all humanity cries out for us to go and smash our brothers-always on behalf of these Jews and/or Negroes-and for the last half century, on behalf of the Communists. What did the American majority get out of World War 1 or World War II?

Did we save the world from Tyranny? No!

Did we make the world “safe for Democracy”? No!

Did we gain any land or great, rich prizes-any mines or colonies? No!

All we got were headaches, responsibilities, and more little spit-in-the-eye wars, anti-American hate, Berlin Walls, “Foreign Aid” handouts, Koreas, Vietnams, Cubas, and endless riots and crime at home.

That is the standard pattern of our “wars” today-mutual suicide of White against White, followed by the handing over to Communists, Jews, and Negroes of more and more of our territory, wealth, rights, and power, and the disarming of any real opposition to Jewish-led scum as a form of treason to the “American dream”.

As long as the Conservatives are too cowardly to face up to this fact, and continue to blast real anti-Communist fighters such as the German National Socialists, and now the American Nazis, we will be utterly defenseless against the wily Jews. You cannot claim the “truth” as your biggest weapon, and then crawl at the feet of the Jews to tell the biggest lies of all times about Adolf Hitler and your own fighters!

To see the psychological folly of the Conservative position on Hitler and the “Nazis”, just imagine the effect if there had been large numbers of rich Mexicans living in the United States at the time of the fight at the Alamo. Further, let’s suppose that most American newspapers were owned and controlled by Mexican- Americans, so that our people heard nothing else but that Davy Crockett and his gang of “war-criminals” were committing “aggressive war” by seizing Mexican property at the Alamo, while Santa Anna led the “democratic” forces of “justice and mercy”.

Any American who questioned the evilness of Davy Crockett or who doubted the goodness of Santa Anna would never get a hearing, but would be immediately dubbed a “Mexican hater”, an “anti-Mexican”— and then be driven into poverty and disgrace.

Unless somebody had the guts and integrity to tell the truth about the heroism of Davy Crockett and his men at the Alamo, America itself would soon be completely in the hands of the Mexicans!

That’s what the Jews have accomplished by scaring or swindling American conservatives into joining the Jews in their hate-Hitler and anti-Nazi campaign of lies and filth.

Without the inspiration and heroism of men like Crockett and Bowie and Travis, we can’t win our wars, When you become so depraved and cowardly that you can be scared into cursing your own heroes, you have lost the power to survive -history has already marked you for the ash-heap.

In 1932, when the conspirators managed to get Franklin Roosevelt and his Jewish gang into the White House, they planned an open takeover for their Communist world revolution. America had been lied to, primed with a terrible depression, and sold the Roosevelt bill-of-goods. It would have been a cinch.

But the monkey wrench in their machinery of world revolution was Germany, which was the key to the control of Europe. Unless Germany could be seized, or at least rendered powerless (as it now has been), world Communist victory would be impossible.

At the last moment, a strong man arose and seized the initiative from the scheming Jews. Adolf Hitler managed to win back to sanity and honor so many millions of good German people that the weak government was forced to give Hitler legal power, by the will of the people.

Adolf Hitler fought the Alamo of the White Race. He held off the colored forces of racial suicide, the forces of Communism, the forces of arrogant Zionism, and the forces of international money-manipulation long enough for a

few men like myself to wipe the Jewish cobwebs out of our brains and start the long battle to awaken our people and free them from the menacing spectre of Jewish and colored world tyranny.

Hitler purchased, with his own life and the lives of millions of young German men, the precious time for us to be able to wake up and organize to resist the Jews and Negroes, just as Crockett and his men purchased with their lives the time for General Sam Houston to organize to resist the Mexicans.

To get back to our Mexican- American analogy, can you imagine how the Mexicans would have been doubled up laughing (in private) if at the time of the Alamo, all American leaders were denouncing Crockett and his men as “a gang of hoodlums”, “war criminals”, “bullies”, “Huns”, operators of Mexican “slaughter camps”, etc., while at the same time these American leaders were heaping endless praise on their wonderful, patriotic Mexican “friends” here in America, and sending every kind of help and aid to Santa Anna, calling him “Good old Uncle Santa”-just as Truman referred to Stalin as “Good Old Uncle Joe”?

But there’s more to the Conservative madness.

Today the Jews have actually got the Conservatives in America repeating in chorus; like a bunch of parrots, “Communism and Nazism are the same thing”! (This allows the Conservatives to “prove” to the Jews and Red terrorists that they, the Conservatives, are just as anti-Nazi as they are anti-Communist!)

This bit of madness must have the Jews rolling on the floor, holding their sides in agonies and paroxysms of laughter.

To get the full flavor of this “Communism-and-Nazism are-the-same-thing” madness, I must ask the reader to bear with me a moment while we return to the Alamo analogy. Imagine, if you can, all the “respectable” men and patriots of the time, all doing lots of profitable business with Mexicans, swearing up and down to their Mexican friends that while they were pro-American, they were certainly not “anti-Mexican”!

To equal the madness of the present day “patriots” saying, “Communism and Nazism are the same thing,” these “patriots” of the Alamo days would have to be bowing up and down before their Mexican business partners like figures in Black Forest clocks, repeating over and over, “We’re not Anti-Mexican. In fact, we’re just as much against Crockett as we are against Santa Anna. In fact, Crockett and Santa Anna are the same thing! They are both shooting and using guns!”

It’s really as simple as that, although, when you are right in the middle of it all, and you yourself are subject to the terrorism and smear and loss of job and fortune arranged by the Jewish lovers of democracy, it may be hard for you to realize the full depth of this anti-Hitler madness for a while.

In historical perspective, William Buckley putting Max Lemer, Jacob Javits, and a long parade of vile, pinko, Red, and Zionist Jews on his TV program and treating them like noble and honest Americans while he cannot find enough words to curse and damn me or anybody else who dares tell the truth about Adolf Hitler, will be downright funny (if we survive long enough to laugh).

For a hundred years, the Jewish agitators have doubled and redoubled the rate at which we are killing off our best, by pitting brother against brother in endless, silly wars we always lose and they always win.

The Jewish aim is and remains the wiping out of the best of the goyim”, as the Talmud puts it. They keep getting us killed – now by the millions – while they increase and grow stronger.