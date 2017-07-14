Trump’s Lawyers Are Reportedly Irate He Keeps Ignoring Their Advice

Lawyers in the Trump White House are increasingly fuming that their top client cannot be controlled.

In a lengthy Politico piece on the struggles of Trump’s legal team, several White House advisers say Trump’s lawyers are growing exasperated because the president regularly discounts their advice and is instead more prone to take advice from his own family members.

“They say, don’t do this, don’t do that, and he then he tweets,” one White House adviser told Politico. “And then the conversation happens again.”

One issue, Politico’s sources say, is that Trump seems to think that his lawyers have magical powers to make the Russia scandal completely disappear from the news cycle.

“At 35,000-feet view, all the president wants is for it to go away,” one Trump adviser told the publication. “He wants an end to it, even if he does not know exactly how that happens.”

Another problem is that the Trump White House always wants to hit back hard at any media stories about the Russia scandal — despite the fact that the legal team would prefer a more cautious approach that didn’t open up multiple members of the administration to legal liability.

At the end of the day, said one source, there will be chaos and “everyone in there is going to blame it on everyone else.”

