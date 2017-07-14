Rep. Brad Sherman (Kike) introduces article of impeachment against Trump

(JTA) — Rep. Brad Sherman, a California Democrat, introduced an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The impeachment article introduced Wednesday accuses Trump of obstructing justice during the federal investigation of Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, co-sponsored the article.

A majority vote in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives is required to impeach a president.

Democrats in the House reportedly have been debating whether it is politically prudent to introduce impeachment proceedings at this time.

Sherman cites the new disclosures by Donald Trump Jr. that he met with Russian officials to receive damaging information about Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the president’s efforts to curtail the investigation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

“Every day Democrats, Republicans, and the entire world are shocked by the latest example of America’s amateur President,” the Jewish congressman said in a statement. “Ignorance accompanied by a refusal to learn. Lack of impulse control, accompanied by a refusal to have his staff control his impulses. We’re no longer surprised by any action, no matter how far below the dignity of the office — and no matter how dangerous to the country.

“But the Constitution does not provide for the removal of a President for impulsive, ignorant incompetence. It does provide for the removal of a President for High Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

In response, The Hill reported that White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Wednesday during an off-camera briefing, “I think that is utterly and completely ridiculous and a political game at its worst.”



Sherman also said in the statement that he hopes the introduction of the article of impeachment will inspire an “intervention” in the White House that will see “competency replaced by care.” He added that if the “impulsive incompetency” continues, he hopes that Republicans will join the impeachment effort.