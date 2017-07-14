Latvia: Year of Horror, 1940 – The Year Assimilated Jews Turned on Their Neighbours

Historical Tribune

Latvia: Year of Horror. is an highly illustrated, chronological eyewitness and documented account of the suffering the Latvian people endured at the hands of the Jewish-Bolshevik invaders and, the assimilated Latvian-Jews, who, in the summer of 1940, began a slaughterous oppression with the arrival of the Jewish Red Army.

It all started on the 15th of June 1940, at 2:30am, when the NKVD raided a Latvian Boarder Post, then with the Red Army invasion of the Latvian Territory and occupation of Riga, on the 17th of June, 1940. Latvia’s terror started at once with the mass arrests, murders and/or deportations of its leaders to far regents of Bolshevik Russia, as revolutionary criminals were released from Latvian prisons, to assist the Red Army and replace the slain and deported in their positions. It followed later with thousands of Latvians…