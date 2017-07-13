White Resistance Increases as Minority Status Looms

Based on two studies conducted by Northwestern researchers Maureen Craig and Jennifer Richeson, it shows us that hateful anti-White diversity policies will not last forever as we start to stand up for ourselves.

The new study published in the journal Psychological Science shows us that White people are more likely to support conservative policies when we are told that White people are becoming a minority.

The first study had one group that was informed that white people are now a minority in California, and another group that was told the Hispanic (mixed race) population in the United States, is now as numerous as the Black population.

The two groups were then asked their positions on various political issues. The group that was informed White people are a minority in California were more pro-White than the second group which much more preferred the policies of the anti-Whites, resulting in White genocide.

The second study was similar to the first. There were two groups; the first one was shown a prediction that predicted White people to be the minority in the U.S. by the year 2046. The second group was shown the same prediction, but it did not mention anything about race.

As in the first experiment, the first group were more likely to oppose anti-White policies and support White survival than the second group.

Every action has a reaction, and now that White countries all over the world are intentionally being turned into minority White countries, we White people are starting to ditch all the anti-White lies that we have been taught over the years.

The simple fact is, we are now, as a group of people, facing a genocide. This is not a conventional genocide carried out with mass murder or mustard gas – this is a genocide by population.

Massive non-White immigration moved millions of non-Whites into White countries, and continues to do so. Now that we are getting fed up of “uncontrolled” non-White immigration, (we don’t control it, but others do) we are demanding tighter borders, and less immigration.

The next stage to our genocide is assimilation. No, we are not forced to marry non-White people, but we are not allowed to have any community for White people – every White city, town, neighborhood is labeled “too White”, and must become “diverse”.

Anti-Whites call it “diversity”, but only one group needs this “diversity”. No one is demanding Black people in Africa embrace “diversity” and no one in Asia is calling for there to be “less Asian people” in Asian cities or schools.

Anti-Whites have labeled ALL White areas as “not diverse”, in other words White areas are the “problem”. Their solution to this “problem” is “diversity”, i.e. less White people.

“Diversity” is a codeword for White genocide. In an anti-White’s mind, it does not mean a lack different people, it means an excess of White people.

This White genocide is already turning us into a minority in our own homes. It will not stop until me, you, and everyone else get on the message that anti-Whites don’t want to hear.

(White Genocide Project)