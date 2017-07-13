Video sheds light on what led to beating death of American in Greece

http://www.cbsnews.com/news/bakari-henderson-american-killed-in-greece-security-footage-what-led-to-attack/

Security footage reveals more about what led to the brutal attack on Bakari Henderson, an American killed in the Greek island of Zakynthos. The video shows a man and woman taking a selfie next to a person Greek media say is Henderson, reports CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil.

Moments later, a man next to Henderson grabs a bottle of beer and makes a smashing motion, setting off a confrontation which escalates when the man hits Henderson on the head. A few seconds later, Henderson hits back before the men run out of view.

Video released of violent brawl that killed U.S. tourist in Greece

Surveillance video from a nearby bar shows Henderson trying to run away before someone throws him against a car. Several others begin to kick and punch him as he collapses in the street. Bystanders try to break up the attack, and someone appears to give Henderson CPR.

The video is now court evidence and police confirm it’s genuine. It shows fewer than 20 seconds passed between the time the group began pummeling Henderson and the time they stepped away from his lifeless body.

Greek authorities say the 22-year-old died from severe head injuries. Nine men face voluntary manslaughter charges, including seven Serbians and two workers from the bar.

One of those workers, a bouncer, told a local paper he tried to break up the fight but that Henderson “took an ashtray and threw it at me.” He admits he responded by “punching him in the face and two or three times in the body.”

Henderson’s friend, Daniel Brown, spoke with CBS News in Greece this week. He was with Henderson on the island of Zakynthos.

Friend says American fatally beaten in Greece was “selfless”

“I’ve never seen him rattled a day in my life,” Brown said of Henderson.

But he says he wasn’t at the bar in the party district of Laganas when the fight broke out. He told us Henderson, a recent college graduate who was working to start his own clothing line, was a “selfless” person who always kept his cool.

“He was never really worried about material objects or social status or anything like that and he was non-judging of everyone he met. And because of that, he easily had the most diverse and large group of friends anyone could ask for,” Brown said.

Four suspects appeared in court Thursday for initial testimony. Back in Austin, Texas, a spokeswoman for Henderson’s family tells us they’re planning memorial services for Friday night and Saturday morning. She says they’re hoping to have his body back home by then.