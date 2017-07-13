Topless protesters disrupt Woody Allen (Pedophile Kike) concert in Germany over ’92 sexual assault allegations

(JTA) — Two topless women interrupted a jazz concert in Germany featuring Woody Allen protesting allegations that he sexually assaulted his adoptive daughter when she was 7.

On Tuesday evening, the women stormed the stage at a Hamburg concert venue where the Jewish-American filmmaker was performing with his New Orleans Jazz Band, according to The New York Times.

“Stop the culture of silence!” they shouted.

Security personnel removed the women and Allen, who plays the clarinet, continued to perform, The Times reported, citing SHZ. The women had writing painted on their upper bodies suggesting an affiliation with the feminist group Femen, which stages topless protests.

In 2014, Dylan Farrow, then 28, wrote an essay accusing Allen of sexually abusing her as a child. Farrow is the adoptive daughter of Allen and Mia Farrow, who was in a relationship with the filmmaker at the time. Allen, who has denied abusing Dylan Farrow, later married Mia Farrow’s adoptive daughter Soon-Yi Previn.