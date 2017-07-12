Turkish police kill 5 suspected IS fighters

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish police on Wednesday killed five suspected Islamic State group jihadists in the central Turkish province of Konya, the governor’s office said.

“During the operation, the five terrorists were neutralized after they resisted armed force, and four security forces were lightly injured,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

Quoting the private Dogan news agency, the Reuters agency said police special forces launched the operation at 5:15 a.m., acting on fears that the cell might be planning to attack events planned for Saturday to mark the first anniversary of last year’s failed coup.

The Konya governor’s office said the raid — one of ten carried out in the city — was aimed at capturing a wanted IS militant and protecting buildings along routes used by military vehicles, Reuters said.

After a firefight, police retrieved five Kalashnikov rifles, a pistol and ammunition.

Follow Ragıp Soylu ✔@ragipsoylu Turkish police raid an ISIS cell in city of Konya, during clashes kill 5 suspected ISIS militants. 5 police officers are slightly wounded



Turkey has detained tens of thousands of citizens since the coup, which the Turkish government blames on Muhammed Fethullah Gülen, a US-based Turkish cleric.