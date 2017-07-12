New Galaxy Note 8 Launch Date Reveals Samsung’s Aggressive Gamble

Samsung could bring forward the release of the Galaxy Note 8 because of poor sales of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. That’s the intriguing prospect being reported today by South Korean sources, with September 10th reported as the release date.

While I’d question the definition of early, the choice of September 10th has just the right amount of South Korean risk-taking that makes sense.