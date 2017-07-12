More Coffee, Longer Life, According To Two New Studies

http://www.renegadetribune.com/coffee-longer-life-according-two-new-studies/

By Dawn Luger of The Daily Sheeple

A pair of new studies has just been published that suggest the more coffee a person drinks, the longer their lifespan. It’s official: I’m immortal, according to science.

Two studies have confirmed what morning challenged people and coffee lovers already know: coffee is life. Ok, maybe it’s not that serious, but it’s at least an ability to function in the morning for some. But, the studies, both published Monday, have resurfaced the centuries-old conversation on coffee’s health effects, and both studies were published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. […]

The study on European countries revealed an inverse association between coffee and liver disease, suicide in men, cancer in women, digestive diseases and circulatory diseases. Those who drank three or more cups a day had a lower risk of all-cause death than people who did not drink coffee.

But the second study that says coffee is the nectar of the gods was more novel. It focused on all races and populations. After surveying over 185,000 African-Americans, Native Americans, Hawaiians, Japanese-Americans, Latinos and whites, the researchers found that coffee increases longevity across various races. People who drank two to four cups a day had an 18% lower risk of death compared with people who did not drink coffee, according to the study. These findings are consistent with previous studies that had looked at majority white populations, said Veronica Wendy Setiawan, associate professor of preventative medicine at USC’s Keck School of Medicine, who led the study on nonwhite populations. “Given these very diverse populations, all these people have different lifestyles. They have very different dietary habits and different susceptibilities — and we still find similar patterns,” Setiawan said.

“The fact that we saw the same relationships in different countries is kind of the implication that it’s something about coffee rather than its something about the way that coffee is prepared or the way it’s drunk,” said Marc Gunter, reader in cancer epidemiology and prevention at Imperial College’s School of Public Health in the UK, who co-authored the European study.

In 2015 the U.S. Department of Agriculture even agreed that “coffee can be incorporated into a healthy lifestyle,” especially if you stay within three and five cups a day (a maximum of 400mg of caffeine), and avoid fattening creams and sugar.

Coffee is a complex mixture of compounds, some of which have been revealed in laboratories to have biological effects, Gunter said. Studies have shown that certain compounds have neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce the risk for illnesses like Parkinson’s disease.

So for all of the coffee drinkers out there misunderstood by family and friends, this study is for you. Show the non-coffee drinkers the facts: you could very well outlive them, according to science.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Sheeple.